Xmas: Anyaso calls for service to humanity

Bende Federal House of representatives’ aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Igbere-born businessman, Chima Anyaso, has called on affluent members of the society, and everyone with the means, to show more love to the needy and the poor at this period of Christmas. He said such act of love, kindness, and generosity are the true hallmark of Christmas and indeed Christianity.

He made the call today, Tuesday, at his Igbere country home in Abia State when he hosted different community groups and organizations including widows, children, the elderly and the poor as part of events to mark this year’s Christmas celebration.

“Christmas season is not just for merriment and celebration, but it is a time to recommit ourselves to the work for which Christ Himself was born and to that same cause for which he died. Christmas is a time to spread love, share whatever you have and help those in need and for uplifting the downtrodden” he said.

Worried by the number of people who are not able to afford food and clothes for Christmas, Anyaso said any gesture that is directed at helping others would be rewarded by God who is the ultimate giver of all good things.

Anyaso had previously donated different items to beneficiaries in Bende, over 200 beneficiaries received items ranging from cars, motorcycles, food items, clothes, books to various other support materials intended to alleviate poverty and for making life more enjoyable to the people.