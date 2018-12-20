World AIDS Day: LAPO screens 100 artisans in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

As part of activities to com-memorate the 2018 World AIDS Day, the Lift Above Poverty Organisation, LAPO, on Thursday screened not fewer than 100 barbers, hair dressers and cosmetologists in Lagos.

The screening was conducted by LAPO during the 30th Anniversary Celebration of the Lagos State Barbers, Hair Dressers and Cosmetologists Association at Ipaja, Alimosho Local Government Area.

Mrs Sandra Asowata, Regional Officer, LAPO, Lagos 2 Region, said World AIDS Day has been globally celebrated on Dec. 1 since 1988,adding that the theme of this year’s programme was: Know Your Status, Get Tested.

Asowata said: ”UNAIDS estimate that more than 9.4 million people living with HIV still do not know their status.

This year marked the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day.

“Since its inception in 1988, the AIDS response has made significant progress and today, millions of people living with HIV are living healthy and productive lives.

“LAPO believes that we still have a long way to go as the latest UNAIDS report indicates that one of the challenges remaining is knowledge of HIV status.”

According to her, it is therefore imperative that people undergo HIV/AIDS test at least twice a year.

She urged the participants to avoid practices that could expose them to the virus such as unprotected sex, keeping of multiple sexual partners, sharing of unsterilised sharp objects as well as unscreened blood transfusion.

Asowata admonished them to practice abstinence, be faithful to their partner or ensure correct usage of condom during sexual intercourse.

The President of LABHCA, Mrs Yetunde Ijaoba, commended LAPO for the initiative and urged the members to make use of the opportunity to know their status.