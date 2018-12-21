Work for Nigeria’s growth Okowa Urges Nigerians in authority

Lauds FRSC Efforts To Ensure Free Flow Of Traffic On Niger Bridge

DELTA State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said Nigeria will be better if people in position of authority work passionately for the growth of the nation.

Governor Okowa made the observation on Friday in Asaba when the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi paid him a courtesy visit.

According to the governor, “I wish and hope Nigerians that are given high offices are able to work with so much zeal, because I believe that if individuals in positions are able to work passionately for our nation, Nigeria will definitely be able to achieve success in whatever careers we may take and whatever office we find ourselves.”

Governor Okowa emphasised that Nigerians holding positions of authority should live exemplary life by carrying out their duties with passion.

He commended the proactive measures taken by the FRSC to reduce traffic gridlock at the Niger bridge head, saying, “I must appreciate FRSC for the zeal for us to have free flow of traffic this Christmas season because, we have had situations in the past when people had to sleep at the bridge head.”

“I want to appreciate your men for the level of traffic management,” the governor told the Corps Marshal, observing that the one lane entrance to the bridge was bound to course traffic challenges as roads leading to the bridge from both sides are dual carriage ways.

Mr Oyeyemi had told the governor that he was on visit to special areas of the country that witness heavy traffic during the Yuletide to ensure that appropriate measures were put in place for free flow of traffic.

He commended Governor Okowa for his interest in the affairs of FRSC which had led to the provision of facilities and the enabling environment for the FRSC to carry out their functions, assuring that FRSC officials have been positioned to ensure free flow of traffic on Niger Bridge this yuletide season.