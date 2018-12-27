Word of Life holds largest gospel music concert in N-Delta

Word of Life Bible Church recently held what is arguably the largest gospel music concert in Niger Delta in Warri.

At the maiden edition of the concert organised by Senior Pastor of the church, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor, various gospel ministers both indigenous and foreign including, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Sammie Okposo, Jahsan Efele, Chioma Jesus, Asu Ekiye, Doris Dumah, Jenny Igho, Ehi Edwards, Noel Robinson from the United Kingdom, Reggae gospel music mystro, Buchi, Mairi Adia, performed under one roof in Warri.

“Reflect on the lessons of Christ birth”- Okowa urges Christians

The 35,000 capacity auditorium of International Gospel Centre of Word of Life Bible Church hosted notable Christian leaders, captains of industries and top government functionaries who made the event memorable.

The programme, Yadah 2018 was tagged “Praise Unlimited.”

Xmas: Queensland Academy extol essence of social integration

For the thousands of people that came from different parts of the world, it was the biblical dance of King David as no one held anything back in rendering dances of praise to the Lord. The senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor and his wife, Mama Helen, the chief hosts of the event were not left out as they danced to the rhythms of the song ministration by different artistes.