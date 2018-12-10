Woman freed in Imo, weeks after failure to pay hospital bill

A woman in her early 40s, Mrs Gloria Oriuwa, from Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo state, has regained her freedom weeks after she could not pay her hospital bill of N280,000 (Two hundred and Eighty thousand naira).

Vanguard gathered that Oriuwa lost her sixth child in a caesarean section at the Imo State Teaching Hospital, Orlu and was not allowed to go home for not paying her hospital charges.

Touched by the pitiable condition of the woman, Vanguard gathered that a governorship candidate of the United Progressive Party, UPP, in Imo state, Mr. Tony Nwulu freed the woman by clearing up the said hospital bill as well as that of others who were suffering the same predicament in the hospital.

