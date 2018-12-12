Woman arraigned for allegedly embezzling N1.2m sales proceeds

A 20-year-old woman, Precious Obidima, who allegedly embezzled N1.2million sales proceeds belonging to her employer, on Wednesday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, who resides at No. 24, Ojora St., Ojo Road, Ajegunle is facing two-count charge of theft and fraudulent conversion of money.

She, however denied the charges and was granted N250,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The prosecutor, ASP Fidelis Dike, told the court that the accused committed the offences between Oct. 6 and Nov. 24, at Carlos Plaza, along Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Lagos Island.

He said that the accused, a saleswoman who was also in charge of cash safekeeping, stole N1.2million — sales proceeds belonging to her employer, Stanlow Global Venture Limited.

Dike said that the accused stole proceeds from the sale of 30 bundles of Nikka, four bundles of Hackett and 15 bundles of India, all brands of Polo T-shirts.

He said that Obidima also stole proceeds from the sale of seven bundles of leather jackets and three pieces of jeans trousers, all valued at N1.2million.

“On Dec. 1, after the sales of the day, the manager noticed that some money was missing, so he ordered a search and N77,000 was found inside the underwear of the accused.

“The goods in the shop and warehouse were also checked and it was discovered that the above listed items had been sold, but the sales were not recorded and the proceeds embezzled,” he said.

The offences contravene Sections 287 (7) and 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 (7) and 323 both stipulate seven years imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mr T. A. Anjorin-Ajose, said that the accused must provide two responsible sureties; one a relative of the accused, and the other a community leader.

He adjourned the case till Dec. 17, for further hearing. (NAN)