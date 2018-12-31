Woman, 30, docked over alleged theft of N13,000 lace, Ankara

A 30-year-old woman, Preye Otonye, was on Monday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing lace and Ankara materials worth N13,000.

Otonye, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

The accused, according to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, committed the offences on Dec. 17 at 1.30 p.m. at a shop located at Winners Chapel, Ota.

Gbesi said the accused was apprehended while stealing five yards of lace and 12 yards of Ankara valued at N13, 000 belonging to the complainant, Maltina James.

“The accused was caught by passersby, who handed him over to the police.”

The offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. F. Ojelade, granted the accused bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 2 for further hearing. (NAN)