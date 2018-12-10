Winner of Plateau Governor’s Golf Cup gets car, N854,000

Ayuba Izang, the overall winner of the 2018 Plateau Governor’s Golf Cup tournament, on Sunday in Jos got a car and the sum of N854,000 as prize money.

Gov. Simon Lalong, in his remarks at the end of the tournament, said the car was from a bet between him and Governor of Niger State.

“After last year tournament, Niger State governor boasted that there were more professional golfers in Niger and that they will win this year’s tournament.

“We agreed that whoever wins among the two, the loser will give the winner a car.

“I will go and collect the car and bring it to the overall winner,” Lalong announced.

Lalong congratulated both the winners and losers, adding that those who lost should train harder to win next year’s edition.

He said 130 pros were in Jos for the tournament as well as about 300 amateurs.

The governor commended the Lamingo Golf Club for the organisation and promised to continue to do his best to sustain the tournament.

“Next year, we will ensure that we have the greens in Rayfield Golf Course and when completed, Rayfield will be the most challenging golf course in the country,” he said.

Izang, in his remarks, thanked God Almighty for the enablement to be part of the tournament.

He dedicated his victory to his pro coach, Samson Lawal, saying the feat would not have been possible without his coaching and encouragement.

“He told me that he believed in me and said that I must work hard to win this tournament.

“He said we must not allow golfers from outside Plateau keep winning the tournament.

“I sincerely appreciate His Excellency, Gov. Simon Lalong for his unflinching support for the success of the tournament.

“I pray God to grant him long life and may He also grant him his heart desire, which he said was all about being re-elected in 2019,” he prayed.

On his part, Tan Dapoet, the captain of Lamingo Golf Club said this year’s tournament was not just a tournament but a carnival.

Dapoet said also that the turnout for the 2018 edition was overwhelming.

“It was an excellent tournament made possible by the generous support of Gov Simon Lalong,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Daniel Pam of IBB Golf and Country Club came second while Andrew Odoh, also of IBB club, came third.

NAN reports that winners of the different categories of prizes at the tournament, ranging from males, females to veterans, went home with different prizes.

Special prizes were also given to governors Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State.(NAN)