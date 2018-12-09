Winner of Face of Images Housemates Season 2 gets N5m cash prize

By Rotimi Agbana

The second season of Face of Images Housemates TV reality has ended with Ologunwa Oyinkansola aka Spunkies emerging as the winner of the cash prize worth five million naira and a car.

Bolaji Alonge’s photographic exhibition takes us through Urban Culture and Historical Continuity

Face of Images Housemates is a platform that showcases the lifestyle of talented Nigerian youths, and the opportunity to project their talents and creativities in areas of entertainment to the world.

The show, which was aired on TV stations from October 27 to November 25, had 48 contestants live in an isolated house for 30-days to compete in tasks revolving around their talents.

“It has been fun, educating and challenging for the past 31 days at the Face of Images House. Scaling through the audition process and the camping is an amazing experience for me.

Popular musician, Small Doctor, 3 others in police trouble for possession of firearm

I got to meet different kind of people with different characters in the house and I had the opportunity to meet many celebrities who served as motivation and encouragement. I think, I am so lucky to be crowned the winner as I have different talented housemates”, said the winner, Spunkies.

Other winners are Pedro who clinched the first runner-up; Eucharia Chibuzo Uwakwe aka UK (second runner-up) and Onyekwelu Chinelo Golden (third runner-up).

The show featured finalists selected from different spheres including Michael Edet Okon, Abubakareem Alli, Debby Thompson, Ojeli Isaac and GGee.

New Cab platform makes Enugu debut

Meanwhile, the organisers, twin brothers Emmanuel and Joseph Etim said Nigeria needs a new breed of talent in the creative industry, hence the need to project talents via the reality show.