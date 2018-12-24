Wike preaches love, friendship and peace at Christmas

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged Nigerians to use this year’s Christmas to promote love, friendship, peace and reconciliation.

In a Christmas Message, Governor Wike said the season exemplifies love, advising that Nigerians should always love one another.



He particularly urged Rivers people to use this year’s Christmas to erect platforms of love, peace and reconciliation for the greater development of the state.

The governor advised Rivers people to pray for the state to enjoy greater peace for the state government to consolidate on her developmental programmes that have made the state first amongst equals.

He assured the people of the state that he will remain focused in his delivery of pro-people projects and programmes to improve their standard of living.

While wishing Rivers people a Merry Christmas, Governor Wike assured them of their security all through the season as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.