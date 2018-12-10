Why You Should Consider An MBA Programme In Mansosa Online Business School

Potential MBA students should follow various steps below to decide if they want to do an MBA degree. You have to do an MBA for the right reasons at the right time and at the right business school to get a return on your investment, says prof. Zaheer Hamid, a director of MANCOSA Online, that offers an online MBA for students in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Professor Hamid says there are five steps to follow to ensure you make the right decisions about enrolling for an MBA.

Ask yourself why do you want to do an MBA? Decide what industry you’d like to work in after you complete your MBA. Is your MBA part of your career advancement strategy or is it just to expand your knowledge base? Do you want to attend classes fulltime or part-time or make use of an online programme? Do you have the necessary qualifications and work experience to be accepted into an MBA programme?

According to prof. Hamid the second step is to decide where you want to work if you want to start a new career. Are you interested in finance and investments or industry and infrastructure? You have to choose a city where you will be close to the hub of what is going on in your chosen industry.

The third step is to know what you want to do with your MBA. Do you want to be an entrepreneur or a financial manager in a corporate company? Your answer to this question will determine your choice of modules to ensure that you learn the skills you will need to reach the top.

“Then, in the fourth step, you will have to decide if you are going to study full-time, part-time or online. Online is often a good choice because it does not bind you to a place and time and if you do not want to give up your job while you study,” prof. Hamid says.

The fifth step requires you to do your homework on the different business schools. You have to gather information about everyone so that you can compare what everyone offers before you choose. Look at the modules offered, the time it will take to complete the programme and of course, how much it will cost.

“An MBA degree will teach you practical leadership and management skills that will serve you well in any industry where you work or want to work. It is becoming increasingly important to be able to work in a team and lead a team to solve a problem. In addition, the MBA degree sends a signal to the marketplace that you will be more able to fulfil a job description than someone without an MBA. Membership of a learning community and access to an alumni network is also invaluable,” prof. Hamid explains.

MANCOSA Online Business School, a member of Honoris United Universities, is a Pan-African independent, higher education network committed to preparing and educating the next generation of African leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalised world. It combines cutting edge learning technologies to deliver high-quality, internationally recognised qualifications.

The MANCOSA MBA programme was recently ranked among the 10 top programmes in Africa by international ranking agency, Eduniversal. The programme brings an opportunity for you to complete an online MBA programme in 18 Months.

