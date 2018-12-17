Why we moved to revert from Presidential to parliamentary governance – Chinda

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—THE arrowhead of the 71 legislators, who moved for the reversion from presidential system to parliamentary governance in Nigeria, Kingsley Chinda, has adduced reasons why he promoted the Bill seeking for a change.

Recall that 71 lawmakers in the House of Representatives had jointly promoted the bill, which passed first reading last Thursday.

Chinda who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency (PDP Rivers State) in a telephone chat with Vanguard, yesterday, said: “The only thing that is constant in life is change. You cannot continue to do the same thing and expect a different result.

“All fundamental revolutions in society started in the legislature and this constitutional change is born out of genuine response to the yearnings of Nigerians.

“We are trying to proffer a legislative solution to some of our country’s fundamental problems that have defied executive solutions for decades.

“The issues of decentralisation, fantastic corruption, weak institutions, lack of synergy between the arms of government, excessive powers at the centre and weak states, a visionless or obscure vision of the executive, high cost of governance, none performance of executive, poor oversight of arms of government, high over head, insecurity, bloating population and dwindling social infrastructure.

“All these are the propelling force why we should rethink the political structure of the country and adopt a more manageable, realistic and pragmatic system that can proffer some solutions to these problems.