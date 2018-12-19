Why we demoted 7 professors, sacked workers —Otuoke varsity Registrar

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—AUTHORITIES of the Federal University, Otuoke, Ogbia Local Council of Bayelsa State, yesterday, offered reasons seven professors of the institution were demoted and six non-teaching staff sacked over “lack of requisite scholarship and absconding from the school.”

Some dejected lecturers had last week said that sectional and tribal sentiments were responsible for the demotion of lecturers of professorship cadre and the indigent non-academic staff from Otuoke, the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The authorities of the university, through the Registrar, Mr. Iruo Yousuo, denied the claims of tribal sentiment in the action.

Yousuo, in a statement, stated that the Governing Council of Federal University, Otuoke at its 10th meeting made key decisions involving appointments and discipline including the resolution to sanitise the system in order to take the university to the greater height.

According to him, “Consequently, the Governing Council of the Federal University Otuoke have re-classified some academic appointments by downgrading seven teaching staff appointments to lower ranks for lack of requisite scholarship.

“Those affected are Dr. Steve Nwabuzor, who was downgraded from the rank of Professor to Lecturer 1; Dr. Leonard K Shilgba, downgraded from the rank of Professor to Senior Lecturer; Dr. Timothy Falade Obalade, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer; Dr. Felina Nwadike, downgraded from Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer; Dr. Sepribo Lawson-Jack, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Lecturer 1; Dr. Marcellina Offoha, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Lecturer 1; and Dr. Evans Eze, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Lecturer 2.”