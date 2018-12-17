Why Omo-Agege must return to NASS —Okorodudu

By Gab Ejuwa

NATIONAL Coordinator of Urhobo Mandate for Omo-Agege, Prince Peter Okorodudu, has urged the people of Delta Central senatorial district in Delta State, to return Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to the National Assembly in 2019, stressing that it was high time the Urhobo stopped changing their Senator at every election.

At a media briefing in Ewu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, Okorodudu, leader of the group, argued that it was important for the Urhobo to re-elect Senator Omo-Agege to enable him secure more goodies for the greatest good of the Urhobo people at the National Assembly.

Okorodudu said: “It is a fact that the Urhobo had never returned a Senator for a second term in the National Assembly, and this is detrimental to the corporate interest of our ethnic nationality at the national level.

“As the fifth largest ethnic nationality in the country, now is the time to put an end to this trend. In the current Senate, there are senators who had been there since 1999 and are well ranked because of their experience.”

“The politically-sophisticated Urhobo people must now put their first team forward to fight for more development. Omo-Agege has garnered a lot of experience since 2015, thus we should endeavour to return him so as to increase the chances of Urhobo occupying a principal position in the Senate and playing in the big league.

“The Urhobo have suffered a lot politically since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999; we have nobody to blame but ourselves if we have not held a principal position in the Senate. With Omo-Agege’s re-election, he will be a ranking Senator and be in a better position to play politics at the topmost level thereby securing much-needed projects for our area and juicy appointments for our employable graduates who are currently jobless.

“Aside, Omo-Agege has by his antecedents, proved to be a very vibrant and dependable senator who has given the Urhobo nation a strong and respectable voice in the National Assembly fighting for his peoples’ interest. He has attracted so much human and infrastructural development to the Urhobo people since 2015. The Urhobo are indeed lucky to have been blessed and highly-favoured by God to have a compassionate and caring Senator like Omo-Agege. So far, he had performed creditably well. One good turn deserves another.

“At this time in the nation’s chequered political history when other ethnic groups are putting their very brilliant minds forward to represent them well at the National Assembly, the Urhobo can do no less. We do not need a neophyte or reserve player who will not represent us well when we too can put our first team forward like others. In fact, the era of having Senators who will go to the National Assembly to sleep or show off their flamboyant attire or just to be seconding other senators’ motions without initiating his or her own Bills is over.

“God forbid we make a mistake this time round with our Senatorial representation. It was for this reason that our informed group whose members cut across all political parties has deemed it necessary to work towards the re-election of Senator Omo-Agege, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. The Urhobo nation needs quality representation; that is what Omo-Agege, a brilliant lawyer and perceptive politician is.”