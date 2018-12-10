Why Ohanaeze must stay away from politics, by Okorocha

…knocks Fr Mbaka over political comments

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state yesterday warned Ohanaeze Ndigbo against taking sides in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Okorocha stated this through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, when the National Organizing Committee for the 2018 Igbo Day Celebration led by Gregory Ibe, paid him a visit at Government House Owerri.

Okorocha maintained that the Igbo people needed to come close to God and reconcile with each other.

The governor further said that if Ohanaeze Ndigbo was not careful, it could support candidates that would fail in the forthcoming elections.

He also flayed Reverend Father, Ejike Mbaka over his recent political statements against People’s Democratic Party, PDP, vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The statement read: “Governor Rochas Okorocha has called on Ohanaeze Ndigbo to champion reconciliation among the Igbos and also set out a day for atonement for Ndigbo, stating that the Igbos need God more than anything else.

“The governor also advised the body to distance itself from partisan politics to avoid Ndigbo losing when the parties or candidates the organisation supports lose.

“Ohanaeze should be smart when it comes to the issue of partisan politics so that no matter the candidate or the party that wins, Ohanaeze can move in to do the needful.”

On the recent political comments by Mbaka, Okorocha said: “Look at the statement by Mbaka of recent, it’s the most embarrassing but nobody will speak out. We must act quickly now under the present ugly situation before we destroy the psyche of Ndigbo yet unborn.”

However, the governor accepted to host the Igbo day celebration saying, “I am excited to host Ndigbo and I am prepared to host them.”