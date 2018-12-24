Why Nigeria must prioritise research, innovation —ACCI chief

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—For Nigeria to be economically independent and globally competitive, it must prioritise research and innovation, the Vice President, ICT, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, Prof. Adesoji Adesogba has said.

Adesogba made the remarks at a National Colloquium/ Syria–Award 2018 powered by Oracle Solutions Limited, Publishers of African Science & Technology Magazine in Abuja.

He said Nigeria must prioritise research, innovation and commercialization of the findings to produce what it needs and be globally competitive.

He maintained that without research and innovation in today’s age, it will difficult for a country such as Nigeria to progress economically and become self sufficient in the emerging knowledge economy.

The don averred that there is so much competition with what is happening now as is being demonstrated by China, maintaining that without Nigeria embracing research, innovation and commercialization which determines that we must take research from research institutes to the markets and working the private sector, it is going to be very difficult for us to be competitive.

He said: ‘‘You can see what China has been able to do within the past 30 years through adequate learning, research and innovation and ensuring that they live ahead of their competition.”