WHO, Edo Govt commemorate 2018 World AIDS Day, task residents to test for status

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Edo State government have commemorated the 2018 World Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Day, charging residents in the state on regular checks to know their status.



Wife of the Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Magdalene Ohenhen, led the sensitisation campaign themed, ‘Know Your Status, with members of the Edo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (EDOSACA) at the Edo State House of Assembly complex in Benin City, Edo State.

Mrs Obaseki said the event was held to harp on the need for the people of Edo State to know their status, and stressed that early detection saves lives.

She urged residents in the state to stop stigmatising people living with HIV/AIDS, adding that people should abstain from premarital sex, while women should be cautious at salons and beauty parlours.

Executive Director, EDOSACA, Mrs Flora Oyakhilome, explained that “knowing one’s status is the entry for care and support as it is important for people to get tested.” She said the theme ‘Know Your Status’ was chosen by the WHO, as it reflects the thrust of the exercise in the state.

She assured that the state government will sustain the exercise which would last for three months across six points in the state, including Ring Road, Ramat Park, Ekiosa Market axis, Santana Market, Evbotubu and Oluku.



A public health practitioner and Chairman, EDOSACA Board, Dr. Alex Okoh, said that the objective of the exercise is to ensure that the coverage of the population as far as the HIV Testing Services (HTS) is concerned is improved, as this will help to check the number of and provide support for people living with HIV/AIDS in the state.

He also said that the exercise would give the people easy access to HIV testing services, urging residents of the state to get tested. He admonished those living with the virus to live a better life by seeking medical care and doing the needful to live right.