When activists discuss FPIC, govts, transnationals become all-consuming eco-caterpillars

For two days, Friends of the Earth, FoE, Africa member-groups and campaigners, representatives of civil society organisations and community activists gathered in Lagos to discuss Free, Prior and Informed Consent, FPIC, in a regional exchange programme that brought together 30 participants from Nigeria, Liberia, Togo, Mozambique among others. No one expects backslapping between environment/climate change activists on the one hand and governments and transnationals on the other. And where the extractive industry is concerned, these stakeholders see each other as monsters. So at the exchange programme, the activists scored their foes low.

FPIC is a United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, UNDRIP-recognised right to give or refuse consent, at any stage, for a project that affects them and/or their environment. According to Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, of the UN, “FPIC enable them (indigenes) to negotiate the conditions under which the project will be designed, implemented, monitored and evaluated. This is also embedded within the universal right to self-determination.” The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, RSPO, is one of many rights/justice groups that also preaches it.

Demands on govts, firms

However, in spite of its lofty ideals, FPIC lacks legal framework and so not legally binding. But this did not stop the exchange programme, held on the theme Reclaim FPIC, Democratise Development, from making the necessary demands.

At the end of deliberations, the Convener, Rita Uwaka, Coordinator, Forest & Biodiversity Programme of FoE Africa, gave governments a long list of what the people at the bottom of the extractive industry chain feel. The first is that large scale resource extraction is posing great danger to the lives and survival of community people in Africa. The others are more specific:

Resource grab by transnational companies approved by government have continued to invade communities from urban to rural areas across the continent. These large scale profit-driven projects are mostly executed without the opportunity for communities, who play host to the resource, to give or withhold their FPIC before the commencement of extractive industry projects. This leads to social and environmental impacts for communities with differentiated consequences on women and vulnerable groups.

From Nigeria to Togo, Ghana to Cameroon, Liberia to Mozambique and Mozambique to Uganda, landgrabbing and resource extraction have continually increased deforestation rate and biodiversity loss, destruction of family farms, local food system and the economy. It is primarily the responsibility of government to ensure that development plans and extractive resource or infrastructure development projects or policy decisions have the FPIC of community people. African government must prevent and address the adverse human rights impacts of company operations on community peoples before concessions are made to multi-national corporations.

Governments and transnational companies involved in “development projects” across Africa should genuinely adopt and conduct a FPIC policy that supports and safeguards community peoples’ rights to self-determination, territorial control and development. This can happen when governments stop romancing multinationals. The list was endless.

Communities narrate experience

But besides being legally crippled, FPIC has many challenges. There is no methodology or framework. Also the “Consent” in FPIC takes on different meanings in the final analysis and, therefore, increases uncertainty regarding consensus. There is the lack of access to adequate information down the timeline. The greatest blow to FPIC, however, is the land Use Act of 1978 that makes FPIC sound like anything government decides it to mean; such as a privilege. Whether as a result of these challenges or from total disregard of the principles of FPIC, the experiences narrated by representatives of communities were not pleasant.

Amiogie Osagie, said forest and farm lands from Uhiele village in Ovia North-East to parts of Ohunmode Local Government areas in Edo State have been wrecked by a firm that first came in as timber company and later started oil palm plantation. He said no MoU was signed, and when the villagers started agitating for some form of compensation, they were promised a town hall that was never built. He added that no single bore hole the firm built for the communities was working, but that with the help of government, the firm intimidate the villagers with soldiers, policemen, paramilitary personnel and so on, leaving them to travel to other communities to farm. He was supported by Mrs Jimoh, who said the women could no longer support their families with what they used to get from the forest.

It was same story of non-existence FPIC by Dr. Maurice Olory and Engr. Olajide Funso, State Coordinators, Community Forest Watch, CFW, Cross River and Ekiti states, respectively. Benin Richard of Community Development Advocacy Foundation, CODAF, Delta State, told the story of Okpaile in Isoko North, where oil spill totally destroyed 50 hectares of land and Akwukwu’igbo in Oshimili North, that was forced into giving up three thousand hectres of land to a firm for palm trees plantation without an MoU. The sad tales were same from Mozambique, but the most engaging was from the Jogban clan of Liberia.

The Jogban chief, Cheo Johnson, told the gathering that a firm came with bags for money for him to sign documents giving up their lands. He was tempted but though about the future. He ended up hiding from the firm and authorities backing their project. He succeeded in convincing his people against giving up their lands. Johnson said the biggest challenge was fighting off some elders that wanted to sell. “But they are migrants and not indigenes, so giving up the lands meant nothing to them,” he said of the quislings. In the end, their lands was left alone and their achievement laid the foundation for Liberian President’s assenting to the law that puts land ownership in the hands of the people living on it.

All the issues notwithstanding, Ali Kaba of Sustainable Development Institute, SDI, Liberia, pointed out that the goals of FPIC exist in all the various laws on land use, MoUs, and environment impact assessments usually carried out by governments and companies. According to him, the will or readiness to carry out the terms and execute the finer details in such agreements has always been at issue.

Then activists and rights group spoke on poignant topics. At different times, Kaba of SDI, spoke on Understanding FPIC; National Realities of FPIC and Making Communities’ Voices Count in Decision Making Processes: How Communities Can Effectively Engage in FPIC Processes and Negotiation. Uwaka spoke on Conceptual Understanding of Key Elements of FPIC: Building Collective understanding of Opportunities and Challenges. Yinka Kotoye, X-Raying FPIC as an Integral Principle of Forest Governance and Land Rights Law in Africa and Other Legal Instruments, while Achike Chudi of Joint Action Front, JAF, delivered a paper on Strategies to Reclaim FPIC in the Face of Growing Land Grabs in Africa and Its Applicability at Various Levels. Thereafter, Adeniyi Adewunmi of FOE made a presentation on Role of the Media in Reclaiming FPIC.

At the end of the exchange programme, government at all levels and extractive firms were painted as the caterpillars devouring the environment— and the peoples’ right to FPIC along with it. But Vanguard took the activists to task on this seeming lopsided and judgmental position, as none of the “caterpillars” had a representative at the programme. But the Convener, Uwaka, said the event was for sharing of experiences and enlightenment of the grassroots people that directly feel the ‘destructive’ activities of transnationals. According to her, “the exchange programme is for regional campaigners, CSOs, community representatives, national groups. It is a pilot event that will devolve to community level. The target is for participants to learn from each other’s experiences and take their knowledge to their communities, because the plantations companies set up can never do the job of the forests they replaced.”

Whatever, participants at the exchange programme are taking home, Johnson of Jogban clan’s question resonates. He asked: “If I take the money and give out our lands, what will my children think of me tomorrow when they have no place to call their own and people start pointing fingers at them as the children of the man that sold the clan’s lands?”