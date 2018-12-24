We’ve spent N2.7trn on infrastructure – Osinbajo

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI — VICE President Yemi Osinbajo said, weekend, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had spent a total of N2.7 trillion on infrastructure since assuming office.

According to him, the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that monies belonging to Nigerians are not stolen but used for nation building.

Osinbajo also said the country was earning 60 per cent less than it earned in the past 10 years, adding that despite this low earning, the current administration has spent more in building infrastructure than any other government in the country.

The Vice President made the disclosure at the palace of the Ovie of Ughelli, Oharisi III during a courtesy visit to the monarch on the enumeration exercise of the Trader Moni Scheme in the Ughelli main market, which would commence disbursement in January 2019, with 30,000 beneficiaries getting N10,000 each.

Accompanied by Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; former Delta State governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru, Osinbajo explained that the Federal Government was focused on creating job opportunities for the common man and youths in the country.

He said: “Our school feeding programme is one of our Social Investment Programmes and I’m sure that in Delta State, we are feeding about 400,000 children every day.

‘’The N-Power is a graduate employment programme and we have 18,000 persons engaged in the state.Today, N2.7 trillion is what we are spending on building infrastructure. The question we ought to ask previous government is: where were they?

‘’What did they do with the monies, if today we are still building the Itakpe-Warri railway line, which was established 35years ago as well as Kaduna hydro project, which also was established 40years ago?”