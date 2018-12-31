We’ve no plans to invade Abia govt House —MASSOB

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, yesterday said there was never a time MASSOB planned to carry out attack on Abia State Government House or the home of the Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

In a statement in Owerri, Madu said he was reacting to a rumour that MASSOB was planning an attack in Abia State.

The MASSOB leader accused desperate politicians in the state of a plan to use the name of MASSOB to cause mayhem on innocent citizens as well as disrupt political parties’ activities in the state.

He maintained that the body would remain non political but consistent in the struggle to actualize the sovereign state of Biafra.

Madu expressed dismay over the Federal Government’s Operation Python Dance 3 in the southeast zone, saying it was targeted at creating fear and intimidating the people of the zone. He insisted that nothing would deter his group from pursuing their genuine agenda, adding that they are prepared to resist the plot by some politicians to damage the image of MASSOB in Abia state and Igbo land.

MASSOB said: “The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has disassociated itself from the rumoured plan to attack Abia State Government Lodge in Aba and Umuobiakwa Ngwa, the village of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu by pro-Biafra agitators. MASSOB wishes to clarify itself as a non violent organization and we have no intention or plan to indulge in acts of violence or terrorism.

The rumoured plan or intention to attack Abia State Government House through the instruments of explosives and bombs by pro-Biafra agitators is a handiwork of desperate politicians in Abia state whose intentions are to grab power by violent means.

“MASSOB remains apolitical and non partisan in Nigeria and we also wish to inform the government of Abia State that we shall never invade or disrupt any political gatherings, campaigns and rallies of political elements that still believe in Nigeria state.”