We’re ready to offer Atiku return ticket to US —Pro-Buhari group

By Samson Echenim

A Buhari support group, The No Alternative to Buhari-Osinbajo 2019, otherwise known as NATBuhariOsinbajo 2019, has offered to procure a first class return ticket for People’s Democratic Party, PDP, flag bearer and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in any airline of his choice should he decide to visit America, to convince Nigerians that he is not a persona non grata to the biggest democracy in the world.

This is coming as the PDP continued to bask in the euphoria of the United States of America travel visa said to have been issued to Atiku.

The group in a statement by its national coordinator, Vincent Ubah, said: “In making this offer, the NATBuhariOsinbajo is not unaware that Atiku, though, stupendously and inexplicably rich could be conserving his funds to, in his characteristics manner, attempt to buy as many votes as possible on election day.

“However, this offer to him has become necessary to ensure that only persons who are not subject of corrupt enrichment and/or FBI investigations offers themselves for highest office in Nigeria, as Nigerians cannot afford to have the nation ridiculed in international and global meetings and gatherings of presidents where Nigeria’s leader could be picked up or issued arrest warrant.”