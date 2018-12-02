Wema Bank customers express dissatisfaction with ALAT app, other services

Samuel Oluwadamilola Ogunloye

I am not happy at all. I made use of the ALAT app to fund my account in order for my goal account to be credited yesterday. I have been debited at the other bank but yet to see the credit on my ALAT account. Please help me.

Wema Bank responds

Peace Dauda Peace can you assist us with details of this transaction to enable us investigate?

Samuel Idy Noble

Please kindly activate my account. After uploading all necessary documents online, my account became inactive from restricted. Please do the needful so that I can explore all other options on ALAT.

Wema Bank responds

Hello Samuel, Good Morning. We would need you to send your account details to our inbox message to enable us assist appropriately.

Aderonke Folasade Ajayi

Wema bank please I was debited and I did not receive debit alert.

Wema Bank Plc

Hello Folasade, We sincerely apologize for the inconveniences experienced. Kindly be informed that response has been provided via direct mail.

Grace Nnachi

Wema, since 2011 till now I have not received any interest on funds in my bank account from your bank. Why?

Wema Bank

No response

Tokunbo Ajila-Adegbenro

I am surprised your bank is not kind even while you preach kindness. I used Sterling bank’s Automatic Teller machine, ATM, but the money was not dispensed yet I was debited. I complained since far back April yet no refund. I also complained in May and June. This is November yet nothing has been done.

Wema Bank

No response.