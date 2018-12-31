We’ll sustain improved operations against oil theft, maritime crime — Navy

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— Nigerian Navy has said it will sustain its anti crude oil theft operations that resulted in destruction of countless illegal refineries in Niger Delta region and arrest of several oil thieves in the outgoing year.

Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Suleiman Garba gave the assurance, weekend, at the ceremonial sunset at Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS, Warri, Delta State.

He said the security body would also consolidate the chokepoints regime as a “force multiplier in support of our operations.”

He said: “The command has ensured the improved use of marine domain awareness facilities in monitoring illegal activities within our AOR as well as sustained presence at sea, creeks and waterways.

“We have sustained anti crude oil operations, which had led to destruction of countless illegal refineries as well as arrest of persons and vessels of interests. In addition, the command has sustained the choke points regime which serves as a force multiplier in support of our operations.”

Rear Admiral Garba explained that the ceremonial sunset tradition of the Nigerian Navy, which marked the end of naval operations every year and the beginning of operation in a new year dates back to 1932 when it was first performed by the Royal marines.