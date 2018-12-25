We’ll strive to make Delta economy globally competitive – Commissioner

By Prince Okafor

ASABA—Delta State Government yesterday, reaffirmed its commitment to make the state a globally competitive economy as well as improve the ease of doing business across the entire state.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. David Edevbie, made this known during the Delta State Integrated Financial Management Information System, SIFMIS, go-live held in Asaba

Edevbie, who is also the Chairman, SIFMIS steering committee, expressed joy on the attainment of another milestone by the state in her effort to leverage on the use of information communication technology in the continuous improvement in her public financial management and accounting process.

According to him, “Since the advent of civil rule in 1999, successive governments in the state, have embraced a deliberate radical digital transformation in the delivery of public service, especially in the area of public financial management and accounting.”

Edevbie who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Cornelius Semiteje, further stated that, “Delta State implemented the SAP Enterprise Resource Planning, ERP, in 2002 and by 2006, 40 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, were committed to the SAP system.

“The initial automation of government process was code-named project e-delta with the paradigm shift from the contemporary manual to an automated environment.

“Today we have successfully optimized the existing modules of SAP in use namely materials management, financials, and controlling. With this development, the project e-delta initiative has metamorphosed to Delta SIFMIS.”