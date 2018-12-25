We’ll mount pressure on INEC to conduct credible polls — PDP

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, vowed to mount pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct credible and transparent general elections in 2019.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan said this at an interactive session with select journalists in Lagos.

Ologbodiyan noted that the PDP has resolved to ensure that the 2019 general elections is not manipulated.

He said: “What we have said as a party is that we will not accept rigging of the 2019 general elections. We will burst every rigging plan of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari. It is manifest that President Buhari cannot win the elections because Nigerians have resolved, wholesomely, that they will not vote for him and that they will not vote for the APC.

Catholic Bishops to politicians: Stop seeking election prophecies from priests, pastors

“So, on account of that, we will check INEC and ensure that it guarantees an election that will be free, fair, credible and transparent and accepted by the generality of Nigerians.”

On INEC’s refusal to allow observers into its Situation Room, the PDP spokesperson said: “We have said that we will not accept but if majority of the parties come together and give INEC conditions to guarantee free and fair elections, I believe INEC will succumb. We are going to work on that.”