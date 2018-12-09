We won’t be used as cannon folders for politicians in 2019 — Urhobo Youths

By Perez Brisibe

YOUTHS from the eight local government areas of Delta Central senatorial district of Delta State, have vowed that they would not allow themselves be used to cause trouble in the state during the 2019 general elections.

The youths under the aegis of Delta Central Equity Group, DCEG, also affirmed that they are throwing their weight behind the reelection bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to complete the two term tenure of Delta north in line with the unwritten rotational arrangement in the state.

Convener of the group, Morris Idiovwa who made the position known at Ughelli during the inauguration of the group, noted that DCEG will be mobilising Urhobos to ensure that what is due to Delta north is fully delivered to them, as an equal co-stakeholder in ‘Project Delta.’

He said: “We shall be achieving this by ensuring that the coming elections, especially governorship and state House of Assembly are peaceful and violence-free in Delta Central and we will not allow ourselves to be used as cannon folder to foment trouble as Delta Central must be peaceful before, during and after 2019 elections.

“Also, we have it on good authority that plans are already afoot to cause mayhem in some communities and areas of Urhobo land they consider to be vulnerable.” “However, we have a message for these set of merchants of violence as DCEG will not allow you have your way this time around to turn our homeland to a theatre of war .”