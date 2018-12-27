We have to tell our story because Western world is misrepresenting us — IDIA

Talk show host on Style 101, ARISE TV news anchor, model, actress and philanthropist, Idia Aisien has expressed disappointment in the ways and manner Africa and Nigeria are being projected by global communities.

Idia who spoke with Woman’s Own ahead of the launch of her latest project, titled; International Development Initiative in Africa, IDIA, aimed at changing the narrative and project Africa in a positive light.

She pointed out that more and more people have access to various media channels and viewer engagement online is growing rapidly, yet, the content remains negative on Africa and its people, depicting natural disasters, political instability, recession and poverty.

This, she says, has led to uneven representation of the groundbreaking progress made by individuals, corporations and various groups across the continent.