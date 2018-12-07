We have thousands of young graduates without jobs, Osolo tells Sanwo-Olu

Osolo of Isolo Oba Kabiru Adelaja Agbabiaka on Friday charged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to focus on policies that will create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the state.



The monarch made the call on the APC candidate and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat when the duo visited him and other traditional rulers at the Osolo Palace in continuation of their consultative meetings with royal fathers in Lagos State.

Speaking on youth unemployment which he said has become endemic in the state and Nigeria as a whole, Oba Agbabiaka appealed to Sanwo-Olu to focus on policies that will create employment and stimulate the economy of the state to be more productive.

“We have thousands of young people who graduated for many years without jobs. Youth unemployment is a time bomb because many of them can be restive and become easy tools for evil machinations. We cannot have a future without the youth.”

The monarch stated that the youths in Isolo do not need handout from politicians rather they want to work to earn a decent living like responsible people.

Oba Agbabiaka also charged the APC standard bearer to look into the allowances of the royal fathers in Lagos State for upward review. He informed Sanwo-Olu that what the traditional rulers in Lagos get as allowances is too poor to meet their needs. .

Sanwo-Olu who was elated with the warm reception accorded him and his team thanked the Osolo of Isolo, the other traditional rulers in attendance and assured them that he is ready to govern along with his deputy as soon as the people of Lagos State give him the mandate to govern.

The APC candidate enjoined the natural leaders to continue to play their roles in the communities as the custodians of culture and tradition.

“Part of our campaign mantra is inclusiveness. What we have come to do here is a demonstration of that. We want to listen to you and know exactly what your needs are. I have heard you on youth employment. Our policies will create jobs. We are working to create thousands of jobs through enabling technology start-ups that will solve some of our social problems. Our investments in infrastructure too will be tied to employments, ” Sanwo-Olu stated.