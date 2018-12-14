We have paid land owners N2.111bn compensation – Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha has disclosed that his administration has paid N2.111billion (Two Billion, One Hundred and Eleven Million Naira) as compensations to owners of lands acquired by the administration for developmental purposes.



The governor who made the disclosure while presenting the 2019 Budget of N276b tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Economic Stability” at the Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday, December 13, 2018 said, the money was paid to owners of lands acquired at Irete, Orji, Avu, New Arugo, among others, adding that the compensations included traditional rites and compensatory plots.

According to the governor, N233.3million has also been set aside for the payment of other land owners for various land acquisitions in the State, stating that arrangement has also been completed for the establishment of an Industrial Park at Ohaji/Egbema as well as Industrial Estate at Ngor Okpala, assuring that all these Projects would be completed in 2019.

The governor further explained “within the period under review, the administration acquired 215 hectares of land at Ngor Okpala for the establishment of Air Force Base, acquired 50 hectares at Uborji Okuku in Owerri West Local Government for the establishment of a mega city and re-acquired 700 hectares from land owners of Avu, Nekede, Obinze and Ihiagwa for the development of Imo Centenary City along Port-Harcourt Road, Owerri.”

According to him, “Government has also re-acquired Federal site and services for the re-location of the Police Headquarters to Port-Harcourt Road and another land at Avu for the relocation of all the mechanics in the Capital City. These projects have reached advanced stages”.

He continued, “Government has previously reacquired the following sites; Shell Camp Quarters, Old Orji Mechanic Village, Ubomiri Residential Housing Area, Nworie North and Arugo layout for various developmental purposes that will boost the State economy. All these were to further assist the State Government implement the Rescue Mission’s Urban and Regional Development Policy, provide the necessary bite required to achieve the desired goal and restore the Owerri Master Plan vis-à-vis repositioning our Capital City for industrialization”.

The governor said that the cardinal policy of the administration is to protect lives and property of Imo Citizens such that Imo people can carry on their lawful activities without any form of fear. This administration has never taken the Security of Imo Citizens for granted. We have continued in our effort towards ensuring a peaceful and highly secured State by providing the needed support to the law enforcement agencies to ensure the Security of lives and properties”.

He continued “The Imo Security Network and Imo Community Watch in partnership with Federal Security Agencies have made the State uncomfortable for criminals and kidnappers, thereby reducing to the barest minimum, the incidence of criminality in the State. The government will therefore continue to put in place policies and strategies that will further strengthen the Security situation in the State for more efficient and effective governance”.