We had only 9 months to prepare for last NSF – FCT

Abuja – Dilichukwu Onyedinma, the FCT Director of Sports, says FCT’s performance at the just-ended 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) was satisfactory in spite of having only nine months to prepare for it.

Onyedinma on Tuesday in Abuja said that such time was not enough to prepare for a sports event of such magnitude.



She however added that the festival held in Abuja was excellent in spite of the limited time frame, congratulating her colleagues and the participants for their successful outing.

“In spite of the short time frame, we went the extra mile to prepare.

“Finally, we made success and eventually the festival was a huge success,” Onyedinma said.

The Director, while she described sports as a unifying factor in the country’s quest for lasting unity, called for early preparation for the festival’s 20th edition at Benin in 2020.

She explained that only a proactive template for the next edition would make it better than the 19th edition.

“All sports stakeholders must collectively ensure the success of the next NSF for national glory,’’ Onyedinma said.

Abuja was chosen by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports to replace the city of Calabar in Cross River in hosting the 19th edition.

Benin in Edo will host the 20th edition of the NSF in 2020.(NAN)