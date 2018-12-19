We are positioning Nigeria to maximize benefits from international trade, logistics – Peterside

…Bags CILT fellowship award

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said the agency is working at positioning the country to benefit from global trade and logistics.

Peterside said that his management is doing this because the maritime sector and logistics are the driving force behind globalisation, stressing that everything about trade and development is centred on maritime transport and logistics.

He stated this at the inauguration of Council Members of the Chattered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and investiture of Fellowship Awards of the Institute held in Lagos recently.

Peterside said NIMASA was willing and ready to partner with CILT, as they are very crucial to the growth of the maritime sector.

He stated: ”The maritime sector is all about movement of goods from one point to another and this cannot be done without logistics. This is a confirmation of the fact that everything about trade and development depends solely on logistics.”

How West Africa lost $7bn during 2014 Ebola epidemic —Stanley Okolo, WAHO DG

A statement signed by Head of Corporate Communication of NIMASA, Isichei Osamgbi, noted that the agency helmsman who spoke on behalf of other awardees shortly after the investiture of the Fellowship Awards, assured that NIMASA will work together with other maritime agencies to ensure the quick passage of the Act establishing the CILT.

He expressed optimism that the bill would be passed before the end of next year and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He commended the leadership of CILT for their commitment to the development of the transportation sector, pledging that the new inductees will ensure that CILT is established on a sound footing in Nigeria and that capacity building of members will be made a priority.

Speaking at the event also, the National President of CILT, Mr. Jibril Ibrahim, pledged the commitment of CILT to the growth of the maritime sector in Nigeria.

He emphasised the critical role of logistics in the actualisation of a robust maritime sector and promised that the body will continue to partner relevant agencies and stakeholders to make Nigeria’s maritime sector viable and competitive.

NIMASA, other agencies commence rescue of kidnapped crew, vessel

The CILT President, who is also the Director, Maritime Labour Services at NIMASA, called for more inter-agency collaboration to solve the problem of traffic congestion at the port area.

On his own part, the Director General of the African Centre for Supply Chains, Dr. Obiora Madu, who was Chairman of the occasion, suggested a stronger partnership with the various agencies in the area of capacity building.

Madu noted that the intellectual capacity of the Institute was needed in the agencies of government.

He charged the inductees to bring in their wealth of experience and expertise to assist CILT achieve its aim of creating a viable transportation sector.

The high-point of the event was the award of Fellowship to deserving industry stakeholders, who have contributed to the growth of the maritime sector.