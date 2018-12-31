We are in 2019 elections to win, not to make up numbers on ballot papers –YPP

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) says it entered the race for positions in the 2019 general elections to win, and not to make up the numbers of political parties on the ballot papers.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Bishop Amakiri, said this in an interview with Newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Amakiri said that the party was prepared to make history in the 2019 presidential elections, with its outstanding presidential candidate Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, who had the capacity to turn around the fortunes of Nigerians and the economy of the country.

“We are well prepared for 2019 general elections. We are not out to make the number of political parties on the ballot papers, we are in the race to win elections.

“Nigerians are tired of recycling leaders who cannot solve their problems or meet their aspirations. They are in dare need of young and vibrant leaders and political parties and that is what the YPP represents now.

“That is why we have vibrant and intelligent Nigerian as our presidential candidate in the person of Prof. Moghalu who has what it takes to revive the economy of the country and improve the welfare of the people.’’

Amakiri called on Nigerians to embrace the breed of best, young and intellectual candidates YPP was presenting for presidential and governorship, and other elective positions in the 2019 general elections.

The national chairman pledged that his political party would fully engage Nigerians on issue based-campaign.

“I will advise all political parties and their candidates that we should concentrate on issue-based campaigns rather than character assassination,’’ he said.

Amakiri advised all registered voters yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to do so immediately after the public holiday to enable them to participate and make choices in the 2019 general elections.

“We must use all our energy to rescue Nigeria by participating in the elections to elect credible and competent leaders to rule us,’’ he said.