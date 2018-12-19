We are happy with Buhari’s 2019 budget – North-East residents

Maiduguri – Some residents of Maiduguri have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the provision of funds in the proposed 2019 budget, to fast-track implementation of the North-East Intervention programme.

A cross section of the residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Maiduguri on Wednesday, described the presentation as a “welcome development.”

Mr Nura Amin, a teacher, said the provision of fund for the programme demonstrated the president’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian crisis in.the region.

He noted the move also aimed at restoring peace and accelerate social and economic development of the region.

Amin noted that the budgetary allocation for the northeast intervention fund would facilitate reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of communities ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgents.

He expressed the hope that the establishment of the North – East Development Commission (NEDC) would also address the development gap between the region and other parts of the country.

“We are happy with the budget presented by the President to the National Assembly, because it highlighted intervention for northeast by the Federal Government.

“Such intervention is critical to addressing humanitarian crisis as well as poverty and environmental problems, which are part of the underlying causes of the insurgency,’’ he said.

Another resident, Babagana Bukar, said that the proposed allocation would enhance operations of the Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative (PCNI).

According to him it will boost the success of the operation of the Victim Support Fund (VSF) and other agencies providing support to the victims of insurgency in the region.

Bukar noted that such interventions by the Federal Government were imperative to end insurgency and enhance peace restoration in the war-torn region.

Also, Mrs Ya-Bintu Umar, a women activist, said the budgetary allocation for the NEDC would hasten its operation to address political, social and economic challenges facing the region.

Umar, however, suggested the adoption of gender sensitive measures in the implementation of intervention programmes, to empower youths and women.

Buhari announced the allocation of N45 billion for the North-East Intervention Fund and another N10 billion to facilitate the take-off of the NEDC in the proposed 2019 fiscal year.

The Federal Government,through PCNI and VSF, has been providing life saving assistance, healthcare services and livelihood support as well as reconstruction and rehabilitation of communities.

Others are schools, roads, clinics, security posts, sanitation and water services.

The Federal Government has also started the implementation of the Northeast Emergency Food Intervention programme through the National Emergency Management Agency.