We are enjoying benefit of numerous reforms of Gov Obaseki’s govt – Edo civil servants

As work resumes in Edo State after the Christmas festivities, civil servants in the state have hailed the state government for early payment of salaries, which made the celebrations not only hassle-free but memorable.

The civil servants, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has shown to be worker-friendly with its initiative to pay salaries early and also provide for a discount market to enable residents in the state stock up for the season with ease.

Mr. Emmanuel Osaze, a civil servant, said that this year’s celebration is one of the most memorable because of a number of changes being witnessed in the state, noting that the state government has been quite magnanimous.

According to him, “I am really excited about Christmas this year. Not only did we get our salaries early, when our colleagues in other states are being owed backlog of salaries, we are also enjoying the benefit of numerous reforms of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration. For instance, there was the discount market set up by the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment. That was a laudable initiative which made the celebrations quite enjoyable.”

On his part, Mr. Omoruyi Obarisiagbon, said that civil servants resumed for work in a jubilant mood because they have not had it so good in the state in a long while.

Noting that the state government has been alive to its duties and working assiduously for the progress of the state as can be seen in the reforms and welfare packages for workers, he said, “I am really proud to be in the civil service with the recent changes. I am just resuming for work today and the mood is quite positive. A number of us travelled around and we are really impressed with what is happening around the state.”

“I got my salary really early and I was able to do a number of things during the yuletide. It is really exciting to work with a governor that knows how to organise and run things professionally. I believe that is why things are moving in the state,” he added.