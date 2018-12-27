Warring Delta APC factions unite at launch of Tradermoni

…as Osinbajo denies political undertone

Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, last weekend, set aside their protracted differences, as arrowheads of the two factions were caught in warm embraces and camaraderie, to receive the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who was in the state to launch Tradermoni, a social intervention programme for traders and market women, which held in the three senatorial districts, of the state, Asaba, Warri and Ughelli.

Once a local economic concept of President Muhamadu Buhari initiated as military governor in the northern states to assist local traders expand their businesses, Tradermoni is now repackaged to a national policy of the Buhari-led Federal Government in conjunction with the National Assembly.

The Vice President, while fielding questions from journalists at the Asaba international airport, on his way back to Abuja after visiting flagging off the scheme, said: “Tradermoni is a social intervention programme by the Federal Government and not a leverage to lure to voters for the ruling APC in the 2019 general election, as erroneously insinuated by the opposition party.”

“The funds for the empowerment programmes was duly approved by the National Assembly, which was strictly meant to assist market men and women to enhance their businesses without any ulterior motives.”

In a related development, APC candidate for Oshimili South, Delta State House of Assembly, Isioma Ndah, has applauded the Federal Government for the successful flag off of TraderMoni in Asaba, describing the initiative as economic boosting and poverty alleviating.

He advised the recipients to follow the guidelines of the programme as it would increase their business fortunes.