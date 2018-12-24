Warri lady allegedly vomits naira notes after losing pant

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: There was confusion in several parts of Warri and environs yesterday when a lady was said to be vomiting money around Effurun market area of Uvwie local government area after her pant was allegedly stolen at her residence few weeks ago.

The news of the lady vomiting money spread to several parts of Warri, with friends calling the other to alert of the development. Some of those who called were not sure of where it happened.

Some persons said the lady was seen vomiting dollars while others said she vomited high denomination of naira notes.

At Effurun market , a lady said it took the extra effort of a Pastor to pray for several hours before the lady stopped vomiting the money.

When pressed for photographs those who gave the story at the market said good neighbors around Ogaga street where the incident allegedly happened covered her face with wrapper while the prayer lasted.

Meantime, the fear of Yahoo boys in Warri is the beginning of wisdom as speculations are rife in the city that the boys now use ladies pants for rituals.

“They buy pants and even mobilise people to go steal pants which they buy and use for rituals. The pants cost as high as N250,000”