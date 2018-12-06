War on Terrorism: Army to support Ad-Hoc Defence & Security Think Thank

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has pledged Nigerian Army’s support to the Adhoc Defence and Security Think-Tank with valuable recommendations that would help it achieve its mandate.

The COAS made the pledge on Wednesday when he received the committee, led by its Chairman, Major General AM Jibril (rtd) at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The COAS commended the Think-Tank for the visit and described their role as important national assignment that would enhance peace and unity in Nigeria.

Speaking further, he thanked them for the kind words of encouragement and condolence over the loss of some heroic officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the north east, adding that the attacks that claimed their lives were quite unfortunate and regrettable.

He assured that the Army had deployed measures to overcome such incidents in the future.

The COAS told the Think Tank, that the Nigerian Army would support them to succeed in their national assignment.

Earlier in his remark, the Chairman of the committee, thanked the COAS for receiving them, disclosing that the committee was set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria to look into the general security of the country, particularly elements of threats and proffer solutions.

He therefore requested for the cooperation and support of the COAS through the provision inputs to enable the committee achieve its goal.

He also commiserated with the COAS and the Nigerian Army over the loss of some soldiers during the fight against terrorism in the north east and lauded the Nigerian Army for its sacrifices and expressed hope that Nigeria will soon overcome the security challenges in the country.

A statement by Brig-Gen Sank Kukasheka Usman, Director of Army Public Relations said that the visit was witnessed by some Principal Staff Officers and Directors of the Army Headquarters.