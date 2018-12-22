WAIFEM honours ex-Director General for exemplary leadership

The out-going Director General, West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management, WAIFEM, Prof. Akpan Ekpo, has been honoured by the Directors and staff of the Institute for exemplary leadership he displayed over nine years as the Head of WAIFEM.

Prof. Ekpo, who is highly recognised within and outside Nigeria as economic expert, received great commendation at the farewell party, organised by WAIFEM in his honour, in Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion, the in-coming Director General of WAIFEM, Dr. Baba Musa described Ekpo as hardworking, intelligent and visionary leader, whose sterling qualities have impacted positively on entire staff of the Institute.

He said, “Prof. Ekpo spent nine years and seven months guiding everyone at WAIFEM. It seems like it was yesterday we started working under him. Sir, you have given us many opportunities to be thankful. My colleagues and I are fortunate to have worked under your leadership. Words are not enough to express how much we are going to miss you.”

Musa went on, “You will be remembered for the great things you have done not only for WAIFEM and its staff, but for all member countries within West African sub-region. Despite my appointment as the new DG who will succeed you, I would like to point out that, if it were possible for us to increase the number of years left to continue with what you know how to do best, creating a peaceful workplace for staff to work together in harmony, we would have done that.”

He continued, “Prof. Ekpo is not only an amazing person but has proven himself to be a loving and caring leader. He is a real person, ever smiling face, very polite but commanding nature. He has great skills of management. His leadership made working in the office easy and enjoyment”.

His words, “It is no gain saying that it will be difficult for anyone to surpass the good examples that he is leaving behind. However, permit me to assure and promise him that, in my tenure, I will put into practice the great values that he, together with Dr. Itsede, Dr. Nnanna and Dr. Sarah Alade instilled in me, such as determination, tolerance, equity, kindness, honesty, patience, discipline and professional skills that are needed to get on with the job.”’

In his response, Prof. Ekpo who sat beside his beautiful wife, Mrs. Njeri Ekpo, expressed great pleasure on the honour bestowed on him by the Institute, saying WAIFEM has gained greater recognition within and outside the sub-region.

Prof. Ekpo described the new DG as a kind, committed and hardworking staff, who believes strongly in moving WAIFEM forward.

He called on all the staff of WAIFEM to support the in-coming DG in making the Institute number one in capacity building within the sub-region.

The occasion, which brought top dignitaries from Nigeria and the sub-region, was a joyous event. Two books were presented in honour of Prof. Ekpo.

Cutting of the cake was another interesting moment, as the staff of WAIFEM, family members and invited guests took to the dance floor, to make the occasion memorable.