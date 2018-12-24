WAEC CERTIFICATE: AGA presidential candidate asks court to disqualify Buhari

By Innocent Anaba

The presidential candidate of All Grassroots Alliance, AGA, Mr. Chuks Nwachukwu has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, asking that President Muhammadu Buhari be disqualified from seeking re-election in 2019 for failing to produce his authentic certificate.

Nwachukwu, who is suing on behalf of himself and other class of Nigerians interested in credible elections in 2019, in the suit, is contending that INEC was not legally competent to recognise Buhari as the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, for next year’s general election, having failed to produce the credentials to which he lays claim.

The plaintiff, who is also a lawyer, said it was rather ironic that Buhari only submitted an affidavit claiming that his certificate was with the Nigerian Army to which he is the Grand Commander, while the same institution had publicly debunked such claim of being in possession of the academic credentials of the President.

In the matter which is yet to be assigned to a judge and a date fixed for hearing, is praying the court to declare that the INEC is not at all competent to recognise as a candidate of any political party for the office of President any person who fails to submit to the defendant in the prescribed form copies of certificates or credentials in evidence of any qualifications to contest the election to which he lays claim.

*That INEC is not at all competent to recognise as a candidate of any political party for the office of President any person who presents to the defendant an affidavit stating that his certificates or credentials are in the possession of his former employer or another third party except such is accompanied with a written statement from such employer or another third party that such information is true and correct and forwarding the required copies of certificates and credentials.