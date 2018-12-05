WAEC 2017: Wellsprings College best in Lagos

By Dayo Adesulu

Odukumaya Demilade of Wellspring College, Lagos has emerged one of the three best in the West Africa School Certificate Examination. He said the secret of his success were consistent reading, imputs from his dynamic teachers,principal and mother .Recieving the award , Demilade said “I give all credit to God, He alone could do this, secondly to my teachers at Wellsprings College, especially my principal.She really did well by encouraging each and everyone of us to succeed. I read my books and make sure that I was consistent .”

Odukumaya not only has the best WAEC results in Lagos State, he also scored 279 in his UTME. ”I am already studying Mechanical Engineering in Covenant University,” he said. In her remarks, the Principal, Wellspring College, Mrs Oluwayemisi Oloriade lauded Odukumaya for being the third overall best in Lagos State. According to her, Odukumaya had nine A1s. She said: ”Many candidates had the same score but according to what I was told, they did the percentage based on the nearest 1,000 decimal places and to the glory of God, he came out the third best. I will ascribe the secret of his success to God, determination and hard-work. Before examinations, we organise special training for our students. When our students get to SSS3, our teachers really work on them, prepare them with a lot of aggressive revisions with them. ”

”As a school , God has helped us to maintain that level of academic excellence. In 2015, we came third in Lagos State and in December 2016, WAEC rated us the best in Lagos State and 28th in Nigeria. Since that year, we have been trying to sustain that record by paying attention to individual differences. The teachers go extra mile to ensure the syllabus is covered, revisions are done and also encourage the students”

On her part, Demilade’s mother, Mrs. Adenike Odukumaya said: ”I realised that Demilade has retentive memory since he was in primary four and he has been able to scale hurdles in his education. During his common entrance examination, the bulk of the training came from me. When we realised he’s very good at Mathematics, I went round to get a lot of past questions and I gave him emphasizing a test that requires 2hrs 30 minutes he must complete in 1hr 45 minutes. That was how he was able to gather speed and with that he was outstanding in his common entrance examination”. Meanwhile, Mr. Segun Odukumaya lauded his wife’s role in Demilade’s achievement. We credit everything to God Almighty, my wife and the steadfastness of our son himself.He loves soccer, plays soccer very hard and studies so well.”