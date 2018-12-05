Vote Atiku to rescue Nigeria from hunger – Secondus

…Says Sokoto supporters not rented

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin–The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urged the electorates to vote for the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar whom he said will rescue the nation from hunger.

Secondus also said that the crowd who came to support the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Sokoto state was not rented.

Secondus gave the statement in Ilorin on Wednesday at the palace of the emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as part of activities flagging-off the party’s zonal presidential campaign for North Central.

According to him, “The nation is currently suffering from hunger and insecurity. There is need for a competent and well experienced Nigerian to come on board to save us. As we are all aware that Nigeria is in distress and we are in dear need of a well-connected leader to rescue us.

“There is no iota of truth in the claims that the crowd that you saw during our visit to Sokoto State were people hired from Niger Republic. They are our genuine supporters and that was a clear indication that people are tired of the current government. We are here to receive your blessings and permission to talk to our people and seek their votes for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi.”

Also speaking, the Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, thanked the emir for honouring the team and urged him to support the party in prayers always.

In his remarks, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commissions, (INEC), Prof Mahmud Yakubu, to be an unbiased umpire in the 2019 general elections.

He also advised the judiciary to act independently of all arms of government in order to discharge its roles as the last hope of the common man in the country.

The Emir however said: “Your ambition is clear, legitimate and you need the protection of God for you to move round the nation for campaigns. Nigeria is so connected and we need to respect each other. I wish you all the best and Allah’s protections always.”

In his short address, the PDP presidential candidates , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, disclosed that he has been close with the emir since his days when the emir was on the bench as a judge while he was a public servant.

He promised to maintain his age-long closeness with the Ilorin emirate and further chart way forward for the development of the state and nation at large if elected as president in 2019.