Vote Atiku to get Nigeria working again, Nwaogu tells Nigerians

The National President of the AtikuObi Vanguard Nigeria 2019, Hon. Oby Nwaogu has urged Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar to get Nigeria working again.

Nwaogu, who stated this yesterday in Abuja during the formal unveiling and inauguration of National, Zonal and State Officers of the group, said Nigerians were worse of under the present government and only Atiku would get the nation working again.

READ ALSO:2019: Atiku, Duke, Ezekwesili shun signing of peace accord

According to her, “the current situation in our country is the worst in our history and there is no gainsaying the nation stands on the precipice with millions of Nigerian citizens falling into extreme poverty due to lack of clear leadership understanding and economic knowhow of the present leadership of our country. Nigerians in the past three and half years have become less secured, more impoverished and so disunited along fault lines,”

Mrs Nwaogu noted that the group is an umbrella body for individuals and groups of different professions and trade who are extra passionate about the progress and well being of Nigeria and Nigerians who strongly believe in the capabilty of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr Peter Obi to lead the country into working again.