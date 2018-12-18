Visit theatre of war to verify budget expenditure, CESJET challenges group

Following ceaseless bickering over unsubstantiated facts on budget from certain organisations, renowned civil society group, Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has backed the Nigerian Army.

The group has questioned the likes of Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Enough is Enough (EiE), and BudgIT who questioned Army’s budget implementation in the last three years.

According to CESJET, these groups have no right to inquire into the military’s activities.

This was made known by Barrister Gbemisola Osaloni it’s Executive Director, in a press conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

CESJET, however, advised the groups to visit the Theatre of Operations to get the needed information.

“ The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET), a civil society organisation at the vanguard for social justice and transparency in Nigeria, herby condemn in its totality the questionable call for the 2015, 2016 and 2017 budget implementation reports of the Nigeria Army by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Enough is Enough (EiE), and BudgIT,” Gbemisola quiered.

“CESJET as a first, frowns at such a request.

“CESJET wishes to use this medium to inform the members of the unsuspecting public that the trio of Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, Enough is Enough and BudgIT might be carrying out a script.

“In the years that civil society organisations crisscrossed North East Nigeria to demand better welfare for troops and as well as demand for transparency in the operations of the Nigeria Army, SERAP, EiE and BudgIT distanced themselves from such activities. Instead, they rely on desk research and hearsays when issuing statements.

“CESJET also wishes to use this medium to challenge SERAP, EiE and BudgIT to undertake a trip to the Theatre of Operations to get the needed information as this would constitute a primary source of information.

“CESJET rejects the destabilizing moves by these organisations that know little or nothing about military operations in warfare. So to demand for budget implementation reports is not only an act of ignorance, but an attempt to cause a distraction which is most uncharitable in timing and intent.

“CESJET also views the call as against National interest and must be resisted by well-meaning Nigerians. Nigeria must question such a request that is capable of jeopardising the efforts of the Nigeria Army in its ongoing operations across the country.

“Furthermore, the information requested would not serve the national interest, public welfare, public interest and peace, human rights, good governance, transparency and accountability.

“The gains recorded by the Nigeria Army in the past three years are there for all to see especially in its operations in North East Nigeria and other parts of the country.