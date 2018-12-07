Video: Where are the men of Nigeria ? – Aisha Buhari

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has said that two men in her husband’s government have hijacked the administration, calling on Nigerians, especially the men, to rise up against such men. Mrs. Buhari who made the call while at a function, rhetorically asked where the men of Nigeria are?

She, in the video below, lamented that men of goodwill in the country have rather chosen to pitch tents with the duo who have hijacked the government instead fighting them.

She called on Nigerians to rise up and condemn those two powerful men.

She however said that government is a team work and that people should not stop talking.

