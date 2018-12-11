Video: President Buhari signs Peace Accord

President Muhammadu Buhari the All Progessives Presidential candidate signed the Peace Accord, an undertaking by all the presidential candidates to ensure peaceful and rancor free campaigns before, during and after the 2019 general elections in Abuja.

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr. Donald Duke and that of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili boycotted the signing of peace accord by Presidential candidate’s and their political parties

JUST IN: President @MBuhari signs the Peace Accord, an undertaking by all the presidential candidates to ensure peaceful and rancor free campaigns before, during and after the 2019 general elections. #NigeriaDecides pic.twitter.com/ITwx1tojcR — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 11, 2018