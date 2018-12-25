Video: Buhari, Osinbajo, Oshiomhole sing Christmas song

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday joined Christians to sing the popular Christmas song ‘We wish you’ with his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Buhari who wished Nigerians a prosperous new year equally promised a better future for youths, noting that his administration would deliver a free and fair election next year.

Amosun’s APM adopts Buhari as presidential candidate

“We must not also forget that what lies ahead of us as a nation is better than whatever we must have experienced in the past.

“My avowed commitment to free, fair, credible and violence-free polls is not a ruse or yet another vain political promise. My word is my bond.

“It is a sworn declaration on the advancement of Nigeria, the future and safety of our young and unborn generations.

“Let us tell the world that, indeed, ‘‘something good’’ can come out from Nigeria. And it will happen, as we all team up to make it happen”, he said.