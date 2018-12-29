Video: Baga is not in the hands of Boko Haram – @HQNigerianArmy

The Nigerian Army has said that “Baga is not in the hands of Boko Haram.

The Army in this Video said that the Boko Haram terrorists contested it, but they lost the contest.”

VIDEO: “Baga is not in the hands of Boko Haram. They contested it, but they lost the contest.” — @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/NbxlqUZya4 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 28, 2018

Militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group were reported to have hoisted their flag in a Nigerian town after seizing control of it, three residents told the BBC. Hundreds of people have fled the fishing town of Baga after the militants overran it on Wednesday night, the residents said.

