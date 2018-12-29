Breaking News
Video: Baga is not in the hands of Boko Haram – @HQNigerianArmy

The Nigerian Army has said that “Baga is not in the hands of Boko Haram.

The Army in this Video said that the Boko Haram terrorists contested it, but they lost the contest.”

Boko Haram: North-east residents commend military in fight against terrorism

Militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group were reported to have hoisted their flag in a Nigerian town after seizing control of it, three residents told the BBC. Hundreds of people have fled the fishing town of Baga after the militants overran it on Wednesday night, the residents said.

