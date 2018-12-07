Vice President Osinbajo assures Nigerians of better times ahead

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, expressed the Federal Government’s commitment towards the improvement of the wellbeing of Nigerians through various intervention schemes.

Osinbajo gave this assurance at the palace of the Emir of llorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, when he visited him in llorin.

The vice president said the Federal Government was working round the clock towards supporting the various economic ventures aimed at ensuring better times for Nigerians.

Osinbajo disclosed that he was in Ilorin to inaugurate the ‘TraderMoni’ scheme, being an economic intervention measure to support small scale businesses across the nation.

The TraderMoni is a segment of the National Social Investment Programme, which was established about two years ago.

The vice president lauded the Emir of Ilorin, who he said, had demonstrated competence in the judicial profession these past years.

“You are our leader in the legal profession and we are always proud of you,” the vice president said.

Osinbajo also praised the emir for upholding the llorin Emirate as an indivisible community since his enthronement more than two decades ago.

The traditional ruler, who thanked the vice president for the visit, lauded the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari for the various interventions to boost the nation’s economy.

In company with Osinbajo included, the APC governorship candidate in Kwara, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, APC candidate for the Kwara Central Senatorial District, Dr lbrahim Oloriegbe and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji lsiaka Gold.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice president was accorded a warm reception in all the places he visited in the metropolis.