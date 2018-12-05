VC wants law banning private varsities from TETFUND revoked

By Festus Ahon & Perez Brisibe

KIAGBODO—VICE-Chancellor, Edwin Clark University, Professor Timothy Olagbemiro has said it is unfair for private universities in the country to be exempted from benefiting from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND.

Prof Olagbemiro also noted that in as much as monies coming into the fund were coming from the private sector, it is proper that private universities should be the beneficiaries of the fund instead of federal and state-owned universities.

The university don gave the counsel while briefing newsmen on the recent accreditation of 14 programmes of the university by the National University Commission, NUC, noting that the institution is on the verge of becoming a citadel of learning to reckon with in agriculture and informa-tion and communication technology, ICT.

Speaking on the success of the university, the Vice Chancellor stated that the institution has achieved a lot in its four years of operations.