Vatebra emerges ‘Tech Company of the Year’ thrice in a row

Vatebra, a leading ICT company with competencies in customized, portal, OEM and cloud e-payments and energy solutions, emerged the ‘Tech Company of the Year’ for the third consecutive time at the 4th edition of the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) held in Lagos recently.



The annual award, organized by Beta Media 360, celebrates the technology companies that have demonstrated leadership, success and outstanding quality service in Nigeria for the year in review.

In January 2018, Vatebra officially opened its East African office in Nairobi, Kenya as a way of further pushing the boundaries of innovative software solutions in Africa.

“Winning the NiTA award three times in a row is a testament to the commitment and hard work the entire Vatebra team devotes to innovative software solutions that work for Africa,” said Kunle Akinniran, MD/CEO, Vatebra Limited, while receiving the award.

To buttress his assertion, Vatebra, through its innovation hub, recently hosted the second iteration of its tech meet-up known as CODIFY. Deputy Managing Director Mike Aigbe explained that the meet-up was targeted at not only bringing techies together but also bridging the skill-gap in the technology space by providing the ambience and innovative education needed to grow the industry.

In May 2018, Vatebra also gave back to the society through its walk-for-charity initiative which saw staff and friends of the company embarking on a 6-kilometer charity walk in the heart of Victoria Island, and donating consumables and other sundries to the Living Fountain Orphanage in the locale.